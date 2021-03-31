Centuries-old Easter bread tradition lives on in Mayfield church

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s a staple in Easter baskets for many in our region. One Mayfield church has been partaking in the “slow-loafers” tradition for nearly fifty years.

“There is a lot of history in the baking of Easter bread, especially here in Mayfield, because fifty years ago when I came here there were many still outside ovens that they used to bake in. Now, unfortunately, there are none left. But I could remember the women coming out putting the bread into, into the oven, and make sure it was baked beautifully, and they did beautiful breads,” said Father John Sorochka of St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral.

“[The] history of Easter bread goes back centuries. Paskha bread is a rich bread and it is used for the feast of the resurrection for the family to break the fast that they kept for the last forty days,” he continued.

“My mother always used to make it, and we always celebrated Easter all the time,” said Karen Craparo, a volunteer. “With the COVID, a lot of people aren’t coming to church, so we got to make money to support it.”

Plain and raisin Paskha are available. Sales take place Thursday, April 1 between 10 a.m and 4 p.m. at St. John’s Hall.

“We have been selling bread for the last fifty years. But for the last forty-five years, we’ve actually have been making our own. So this is a recipe that goes back many, many, decades,” said Father Sorochka.