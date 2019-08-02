Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Receives $22,000 Donation From The Darden Foundation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank received a $22,000 grant from The Darden Foundation. The grant will help provide more than 132,000 nutritious meals to thousands of families and individuals throughout 27 central Pennsylvania counties.

One in nine individuals in central Pennsylvania, including one in six children, struggle with hunger. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves nearly 140,000 people in need every month.

“We are grateful for the support of partners like the Darden Foundation who understand the importance of ending hunger in their community,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director. “Their generous support will help us provide better access to healthy and nutritious meals to those struggling with hunger in our communities.”

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network, is one of 193 food banks to receive this funding from The Darden Foundation. It is projected that this grant will enable the Food Bank to fund several initiatives, including its youth and senior programs and its MilitaryShare program for veterans and active duty military personnel.

The Darden Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity in communities across the United States. Their commitment to help is demonstrated through their partnership with Feeding America and their network of 200 food banks across the nation.

Feeding America has worked alongside The Darden Foundation for seven years in the fight to end hunger. Thanks to their ongoing support, the Feeding America network has been able to help provide even more meals to families in need.

To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org.