Central Pennsylvania counties continue mail-in, absentee ballot count

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Clinton, Lycoming and Sullivan county election officials all say they plan to count the mail-in and absentees received via mail before the Friday deadline, with the proper postmark date, pending further directive from the courts.

Extra ballots and envelopes at the county election office

Lycoming County said they received 30 of these ballots in the extension window, but believe that number could be higher.

Clinton County has only received 15, but expects that number will jump to 50 or 100 by Friday.

