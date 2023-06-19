A small area of Pennsylvania American Water`s Milton system may be at increased risk from "microbial contamination."

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in East Buffalo Township, Union County, has caused Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) to put a “Boil Water Advisory” in place for customers within the impacted area that includes Milton, Northumberland County as well.

PAW regularly watches the conditions within its distribution system and Early Monday morning, the East Buffalo Township water main break caused a loss of positive water pressure. While crews are working to fix the main break, a loss in water pressure could mean bigger problems for customers.

PAW officials say a loss of positive water pressure is a sign that something else is at play that could allow contaminated water to enter the distribution system. Due to this issue, PAW issued a boil water advisory early Monday morning for customers in the affected area.

The advisory applies to around 1,415 customers along the following streets:

Abbey Lane;

Andrews Court;

Anlyn Drive;

Beagle Club Road;

Beth Ellen Drive;

Betty Lane;

College Court;

Colonial Lane;

Country Hill Road.

Crescent Hollow Road.

Dogwood Lane.

Edgemont Drive.

Edward Circle

Equestrian Lane

Fairmont Drive

Fairway Drive

Fay Lane

Forest Drive

Golfview Drive

Hardscrabble Lane

Hawthorne Drive

Heatherbloom Drive

Helene Lane

Hillcrest Lane

Indian Woods Road

James Road

Jonathan Road

Kings Way

London Lane

McRae Lane

Mont Calm Place

North Meadow Court

Pennsylvania American Water

Old Farmhouse Road

Oxford Drive

Pheasant Ridge Road

Red Box Lane

Ridgeway Drive

Rosemont Place

Short Street

Smoketown Road

Spencer Place

Springhouse Drive

Stein Lane

US-15

Wedgewood Gardens

Wending Way

Windsor Way

PAW urges customers, “Do not drink the water without boiling it first.”

Instead, they advise, bringing all water to a boil, letting it sit for one minute, then cooling it before use; or using bottled water. Consumers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Water treated incorrectly may contain disease-causing bacteria, viruses, or parasites, which cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches. If any customer experiences any of these symptoms persistently, seek medical help.

To learn about ways to lessen the risk of infection, call the EPA`s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

PAW will update when the corrective actions have been completed and the boil water advisory has ended. For more information, visit PAW’s website, or call customer service at 800-565-7292.