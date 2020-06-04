Central PA Food Bank holds pop-up food pantry for anyone in need

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hundreds of people showed up to the STEP Clinton County Community Center this afternoon for some free food. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held a pop-up food pantry with “crisis responses boxes” filled with perishable and non-perishable items.

Cereal, pasta and crackers were among the crisis boxes along with ham, breakfast sausage and hot dogs.

The distribution was held for anyone in need, no matter your financial standing. All you had to do was show up, and show your ID.

“There is definitely a need here. Especially during the pandemic but even afterwards we will be starting a permanent food pantry probably in one of our local churches,” said Suzanne Camerer of the Board of Directors of the New Love Center.

“Oh I’m sure a lot of people need it because people are out of work and you know groceries are going up… expensive,” said Nora of Lock Haven.

The pop up food pantry wrapped up around 4 o’clock this afternoon.