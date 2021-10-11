Central Mountain Middle School closes abruptly due to death of staff member

MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Central Mountain Middle School in Mill Hall closed Monday morning after a staff member reportedly passed away inside the building.





According to a news release, the 43-year-old staff member was found deceased by another employee of the school district.

Police are investigating the incident and say the victim, whose identity has not been released yet, was the only one inside the school at the time of death and no foul play is suspected.

They’re estimating the incident occurred sometime between 10 p.m. last night and around 7 a.m. this morning.

Dr. Jacquelyn Martin, the superintendent of Keystone Central School District, tells Eyewitness News that students never came into the building on Monday and are learning remotely until they can return to the school on Wednesday.

She says it’s been a difficult day and they’re offering support and resources to those affected.

“Counseling services, crisis counseling and grief counseling is available to all of our staff and students and we’ve reached out to the family so that they know how they can contact our counselors to get that support,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Martin.

Police say there is no threat to the students or staff and the other schools in the district are still in-person.