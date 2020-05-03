Census 2020 and how it can lead to additional COVID-19 resources





FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Federal, state, and local officials urge residents to fill out the Census 2020 forms saying the information will be used to determine federal and state findings for our region and individual communities.

They cite the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of a situation where census data can lead to additional resources to a region.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a look at the COVID-19 and Census 2020 connection on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.

Click Here to learn more about the 2020 Census.