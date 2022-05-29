MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Memorial Day weekend residents pay tribute to the men and women who laid down their lives to protect this country.

A local VFW spent Sunday morning honoring their fellow veterans with a ceremony they’ve held for decades. In honor of Memorial Day, the VFW post 3428 in Muncy gathered for their annual ‘Cemetery Ceremony.’

“We do memorial services for our gravesites, our veterans and we try to do them with at least 2 cemeteries plus our monument each year,” said Charles Shreck, Quartermaster, VFW Post 3248.

They were joined by the families of the veterans who passed away this year. Words of comfort and remembrance were read, and each gravesite was decorated with wreaths and flags.

“We need to respect all those guys and do what we can to remember them and make sure the families and the young people remember it,” said Charles Shreck, Quartermaster, VFW Post 3428.

It’s a tradition that post 3428 has observed every Memorial day for decades. Steve Haefner, a member at the VFW in Muncy says it’s also a way to support the loved ones of veterans.







“We always have a good turnout of the families and the families enjoy how we pay our respect to the ones that passed,” said Steve Haefner, Veteran, VFW Muncy post 3428.

The long holiday weekend is known for its BBQs and beach days, but for some, it’s a somber day that brings back memories.

“I visit gravesites of fellow comrades and so on. Just like the first grave this morning, he was on the Cuban aid block when I was there, so on. We were buddies for many, many years,” said Schreck.

Veterans want the community to respect the meaning behind Memorial Day.

“I just want everybody to remember those who have fallen to give you the freedom,” Schrek said.

The observance continues on Monday with a parade down Main Street in Muncy.