Cell phone outage disrupts 911 services in several communities across Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Northumberland County 911 reported an outage for AT&T cell phones in multiple communities across the county.

The City of Shamokin, Coal Township, East Cameron Township and West Cameron Township experienced a disruption of service and were directed to use a landline phone for 911 emergencies or to head to the closest fire station for assistance.

They say cell service has once again been restored.

