NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A celebration was held Wednesday marking a one billion dollar investment in one part of Luzerne County. Dozens of people came together in Nanticoke to recognize the impact the investment has had on the community.

On Wednesday, officials, businesses, and developers came together to celebrate major progress in the South Valley, a section of Luzerne County that runs from Wilkes-Barre to Nanticoke.

The partnership between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Luzerne County, Hanover Township, Newport Township, Nanticoke City, their respective school districts, the Earth Conservancy, and Northpoint Development helped to make the project a reality.

“This is a tremendous celebration of the vision of the communities. Today we celebrate the jobs, the recognition, and all that’s yet to come,” said Senator Lisa Baker.

The economic developments in the South Valley of Luzerne County have helped to create thousands of jobs. Wednesday’s celebration also recognized the persistence of the community.

“I have just always been impressed and enamored with the people of northeastern Pennsylvania. They’re tough, they’re resilient, they never gave up,” said Former State Senator John Yudichak.

Yudichak was recognized personally Wednesday for his dedication to the South Valley and the creation of the South Valley Parkway

“To honor the vision and energy of John, I’d like to officially with our colleagues in the senate: Aenators Flynn, Argall, and Culver, we are proposing to rename the South Valley Parkway the Senator John Yudichak Commerce Parkway,” Baker explained.

Celebrating progress, reclamation, and resilience. The celebration ended by recognizing the businesses of the South Valley.