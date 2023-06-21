SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s officially the summer solstice! It’s the longest day of the year and is observed on either June 20, 21, or 22, but this year, it falls on June 21.

The timing shifts because it depends on when the sun reaches its northernmost point from the celestial equator.

Wednesday night at McDade Park in Scranton, the Saint Josephs Center held a Summer Solstice celebration which included a DJ and even an ice cream truck.

“The Saint Joseph auxiliary has planned a number of ride-along events to be held throughout Lackawanna County and beyond to celebrate the upcoming festival here to sell some t-shirts to raise awareness and to engage with our beautiful community. And for us at St. Josephs Center, its also important for our residents to feel welcome in the community, and with this being a park that’s so accessible we have many of our residents enjoy the use of an adaptive bike so it helps them to be one with their community,” Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s Center

The Scranton Fire Department was on hand to give a tour of the fire truck. They also handed out free junior firefighter helmets to kids.