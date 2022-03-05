Celebrating the Pittston City St. Patrick Parade

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual march tradition is back on track after a one-year hiatus.

The Pittson City St. Patrick’s Parade stepped off Saturday morning under fair skies. The last time this parade was held happened just before the pandemic shut down many events.

Everyone from parade-goers to business owners was happy to see its return.

“Due to the pandemic, it’s very exciting. Yeah, everything could come back full swing since they couldn’t have it since 2020,” explained Alyssa Smith.

“All of the businesses do terrific after this parade is over. You won’t be able to get into the Knights of Columbus, the tomato bar, or the red mill,” stated P.J. Melvin, former parade grand marshal.

“It’s really nice to see everybody out and enjoying themselves and forgetting about what’s going on lately, just to take a break from it all and have some fun,” said Miguel Cepeda.

Saturday’s parade marked the 9th annual celebrating all things Irish in Pittston.