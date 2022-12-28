EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Celebrate safely, a message we hear a lot during the holiday season.

Wednesday, the US Department of Transportation, along with PennDOT, put out statistics about impaired driving in Pennsylvania as an effort to lower the number of accidents that occur every year around New Years.

A woman who lost her son to a distracted driver 12 years ago says it’s okay to celebrate but do it safely and have a plan.

“You can have a good time, you can go out and celebrate, but do the right thing, don’t drink and drive, don’t go out and over celebrate, and if you do see somebody that’s going to get behind that wheel, that’s going to drink and drive, you want to stop them, take their keys off of them, make sure they get a ride home,” said road safety advocate Eileen Miller.

Pennsylvania State Police along with local police departments will be setting up checkpoints to ensure that all are traveling safely during the holidays.