WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special celebration was held Sunday in Wilkes-Barre to commemorate the life and accomplishments of a man well-known in the community.

The NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch held a celebration of life for Ron Felton at the Burke Auditorium at King’s College.

The long-time president who passed away on August 1 was known for many things but to his only son, Ron Felton Jr., he was an idol.

“Means a lot you know me and my father we would talk just about every day every other day he would constantly tell me about the different things he was doing in the community to work with the NAACP. Being here and seeing everybody else show up kind of give their stories about him and it brings it all to reality so it was a pretty special day,” said Ron Felton Jr.

One accomplishment that almost every speaker mentioned at this service was his effort to rename Coal Street Park to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and the new president of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch were among the many who spoke about their time with Felton.

Mr. Fulton spent a lifetime impacting the community, but one of the biggest impacts was at home.

“One that comes to mind often is probably when my youngest daughter was born you’re my father loved, he loved his grandkids and just to see the smile on his face when he got a hold her for the first time and the difference, he would take tons of pictures with her in just constantly say hey how’s my granddaughters doing all this stuff like that so I think just seeing him interact with my kids. It’s probably gonna be the greatest memories I have of my father,” Ron Felton Jr. explained.

The organization hopes to follow in the footsteps of Felton by continuing to make changes in the community.

“It’s a goal to reach out and to maintain those connections that he’s built to maintain the progress to continue to see the open hearts, the open minds, and make something of it,” said NAACP Wilkes-Barre Assistant Secretary Daryl Lewis.

Felton was the longest-serving president in the history of the NAACP. He also held statewide offices within the organization in Pennsylvania.