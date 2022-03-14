Celebrating our differences during National Developmental Disabilities Month

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is National Developmental Disabilities Month a time to educate the public on what it is like to be born with special needs, physically, mentally or both.

Lizzie Breznay stopped by the Eyewitness News newsroom Monday morning to spread awareness and share the importance of inclusivity and kindness.

“It is so important to be kind to everyone you meet because you don’t know what sort of day someone may be having or what they may be dealing with in their life. Acts of kindness are rewarding. They are a win, win situation for everyone involved. Being kind to others, including those who may be differently-abled, results in a satisfying, positive, experience and a feeling of inclusion for all involved because being nice really does make a difference,” said Breznay.

Breznay is also on the committee for a special needs playground that will be opening up soon in Wilkes-Barre. The playground is still in the works but she is excited about the difference it will make.

“I am very excited about rolling down the new sidewalks to the pavilion to meet up with friends. Once the paved walkways are in place I’m looking forward to rolling around the entire pond. And I cant wait to experience the totally accessible, all-inclusive playground once it is complete. It is going to be a great place for individuals of all abilities to come together, meet new friends and enjoy having fun, ” said Breznay.

During this month it is important to remember that kindness and inclusivity go a long way.