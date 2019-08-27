Celebrating on the Links

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A police department that’s celebrating its 25th anniversary this year took to the links Monday to help raise some money for equipment.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Foundation hosts a golf tournament every year at Pinecrest Lake Golf And Country Club. The foundation helps to raise funds for the department’s k-9, swat and bike patrol units. Some of the gear used for those units are not in the regular police budget so sponsors, raffles and of course golf help raise money to support the units.

Chris Wagner, Chief Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department explains, “Again with the outstanding support of the community we just really like to come out here and have a great day and get some good swings in”.

The event raised nearly $40,000, this year. Eyewitness News is a partner in the foundation.