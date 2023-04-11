EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re a pet owner, you know there’s not a day that goes by that you don’t celebrate your animal companion. National Pet Day is a day dedicated to celebrating your furry friends.

Whether you have a dog, cat, bunny, or lizard, make sure to give them an extra treat because it turns out that not only can pets steal our hearts, but they also contribute to overall heart health by lowering cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.

Make sure you check your local dog treat bakeries, or anywhere that offers a treat for your animals because, on Tuesday, some businesses offer discounts in celebration of the holiday.