SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church in Lackawanna County came together to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At Shiloh Baptist Church in Scranton, nearly 100 people gathered for a solemn evening filled with music, prayer, and speeches honoring the slain civil rights leader.

This is a tradition going back 50 years and on Monday, those in attendance got to hear from guest speakers who spoke on equality and unity.

“And what we do we try to help people and we try to learn all the faith we not only have just our faith, it’s the Jews, it’s the Catholics, protestants, it’s for everybody. We just want everybody to feel welcome, and look at all these people. When I first started out, it was just a handful of black people coming. Now you see we got all colors and I am so thrilled to see them all here tonight,” said event organizer Charlotte Ledbetter.

Event organizers say they are already looking forward to and planning for next year.