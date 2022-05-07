PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The eyes of the world of horse racing are fixed squarely Saturday night on Churchill Downs for the annual running of the Kentucky Derby.

But more than 600 miles from the famous track, betting action has long started at the downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

We found long lines at the betting window hours before the iconic horse race. Ladies also sported their finest fascinators and Kentucky derby hats.

The run for the roses is slated at 6:57 Saturday night and you can see it on WBRE channel 28.