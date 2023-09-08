STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You don’t have to wait until St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate your Irish heritage.

An Irish-American festival is set to take place in the Poconos the weekend of September 9.

28/22 News spoke to organizers about the impact it has on the local economy.

At Finola’s Irish Pub in Stroudsburg, one specific drink is always flowing on tap.

“Of course, we’re serving Guinness, everybody loves Guinness,” said Des Conboy the owner of Finola’s Irish Pub.

Des Conboy and his wife are originally from Ireland they are now one of the newest business owners on Main Street.

If you don’t see him behind the bar you can find Conboy on stage performing alongside his daughter Clodagh.

“She started playing on one of my old guitars and now you know she’s been playing ever since and she loves it and for me to perform with my daughter, is fantastic. It’s very special,” Conboy added.

The band is set to perform Saturday at the Pocono Irish American Club’s 3rd Annual Irish American Festival.

“We really needed something to do something to bring economic boost back to Stroudsburg because they lost the two years and really, all these small mom-and-pop businesses were struggling,” says Brian Gallagher the president of the Pocono Irish American Club.

The club that also puts on the borough’s annual Saint Patrick’s parade says it’s all about unity drawing in thousands of people to showcase what the Poconos have to offer.

“Everything that we do at this festival and for the parade, we don’t receive any local, state, or government money. Everything is by our local businesses and local individuals,” Gallagher continued.

“Stroudsburg is a small community, great community spirit here and everybody gets together, and they come out for these things and support them so it’s fantastic. We love being a part of it,” Conboy said.

Rain or shine Courthouse Square will be packed with live music, Irish delicacies, and of course Guinness.

“We have all these cultures in America and this is the day we get to give a little bit of Ireland to everybody,” says Gallagher

The Pocono Irish-American Festival kicks off Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Stroudsburg’s Courthouse Square.

