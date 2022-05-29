PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne county community came together Sunday morning to honor the fallen.

They dedicated ‘Hometown Hero Banners’ that will be hung throughout Plymouth Borough. The borough didn’t have banners, as many municipalities do, honoring the fallen and their families and one council member decided it was time to do so.

They say it took about two years for the project to come together and on Sunday they memorialized those members of the community.

“It’s been a labor of love over the past two years or so, but today was the fruits of our labor,” said Adam Morehart, Plymouth Borough Councilman, Manager of VFW.

“It’s great that they’re able to be memorialized to always be remembered this way they’re not forgotten, no solider should ever be forgotten, be it peacetime or wartime,” said Chaz Kraynak, Veteran, 293 Combat Engineers.

Local EMS personnel were also included on the Hometown Heroes banners.