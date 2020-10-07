(WBRE/WYOU) We invite you to join Eyewitness News for “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage”. The hour long special will highlight the rich and diverse Hispanic culture here in our region and across the nation.

Reporter Kevin Hayes will focus on the Hazleton Police Department. Kevin will walk the beat with Officer Kevin Lantigua who is one of four Latino officers in the department.

Mark Hiller will take a closer look how those in the medical field are working to ensure there are no communication barriers when it comes to health information, especially now in the midst of a pandemic.

Julie Dunphy spends time with Roni Lopez. Ms. Lopez is the first Hispanic/African American to sit on the Clarks Summit borough council. She is very proud of her Hispanic roots and is hoping to break barriers in her community for others.

Logan Westrope heads to Hazleton to celebrate 15 years with the Dominican House. Logan learns how those at the Dominican House have been saying welcome to the community and helping those of new to the region with a number of programs and services.

Chris Bohinski dishes up a big helping of food and family. Chris spends time with the owner of El Rey Azteca in Wilkes-Barre to learn why food and family are an important part of the Hispanic and Latino communities

We will also feature a number of stories from across the nation including Virtual Tango dancing from Philadelphia to the traditional Mexican folklórico, dance in Florida.

Meet Albert Ramon the chief meteorologist on NewsNation.

Plus. We will remember the life and legacy of the late Trini Lopez. The popular musician and actor passed way in August. Now a new generation of musicians are carrying on his message and music.

We will complete our journey with a stop a the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were we Rock, Roll and Recognize the Hispanic influence on music through the years.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage will air Wednesday. October 7 at 8 pm on WBRE and will rebroadcast on Saturday, October 10 at 8 pm on WYOU.