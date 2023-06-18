DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One street in Dunmore was anything but quiet as the first week of Bucktown Music Festival kicked off Sunday night.

Drinker Street in Dunmore was shut down Sunday for people to come out and enjoy music and local food. The festival also made for a great Father’s Day activity.

As music filled the air, people filled the streets of Dunmore in lawnchairs to enjoy a taste of their favorite local foods and tunes at Dunmore’s music festival.

Sunday kicked off the third year of the Bucktown Music Festival where families were able to come out to the event and listen to live music for free.

“We have a beautiful night, beautiful weather looks like there are about 450 500 people here so far so it looks like a great crowd and people are enjoying themselves and we love putting it on,” said Brian Mcgurl the co-chair of the event.

Businesses in the Dunmore community help sponsor the festival with nearby businesses staying open late to supply food and drinks.

The event also made for the perfect Father’s Day activity.

One dad said he has waited a long time to experience a moment like this with his family.

“I have four kids now they all come to this my wife comes and it’s just amazing to be back here and relive my childhood because they didn’t have this for the longest time and now it’s back and so it’s awesome,” explained Caesar Bordo and stepson Jackson both Dunmore residents.

A new feature to the event this year will include bringing concerts to borough neighborhoods with two shows outside of Dunmore corners, one on July 29 and the other on September 2.

The festival will run throughout the summer with nine concerts and 15 bands of local music to be showcased.

The final show will be on September 9.