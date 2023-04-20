SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a night to remember in Lackawanna County. Hospice of the Sacred Heart hosted an evening with celebrated author Mitch Albom.

Albom is an author, philanthropist, columnist, and sports reporter whose best known for his book Tuesdays with Morrie.

Albom spoke with guests at the Theater At North in Scranton, even signing copies of his book The Stranger in the Lifeboat for those in attendance.

Eyewitness News Anchor Candice Kelly was the emcee for the evening and Eyewitness News was a sponsor of the event.

The event was so popular, it sold out, and proceeds went to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart as part of their 20th-anniversary celebration.