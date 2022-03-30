EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday, March 30 or JeoparDAY!, marks Jeopardy!’s 58th birthday, as the first-ever episode aired on NBC on March 30, 1964.

This Wednesday, March 30 is the first-ever JeoparDAY! and they plan to continue the tradition every year going forward. And they are celebrating in many different ways

Those celebrating can take the Jeopardy! Anytime Test to try and be a contestant on the show. For each of the first 10,000 tests taken on JeoparDAY!, the show will donate $5.80, in honor of the show’s 58th birthday, and to the Alex Trebek Fund at Stand Up To Cancer. Those who have already taken the test this year are encouraged to take it again on JeoparDAY!.

Join in on celebrating JeoparDAY!, by watching an original, un-aired pilot episode, live on YouTube at 8:00 p.m.

Fans can also read an interview and listen to an audio excerpt from the very first Jeopardy! Champion, Mary Cabell Eubanks.

There is also secret Jeopardy! clues from the vault if you follow this link: Jeopardy! Vault Clues.

Jeopardy! would like to know how you’re celebrating this very first JeoparDAY! Let them know using #JeoparDAY!, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.