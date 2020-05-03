Coronavirus

Bells ring across PA to honor frontline workers

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association has initiated an event entitled “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.” This statewide event will take place on May 3rd, 2020.

lts threefold purpose includes:

To recognize and honor first responders, healthcare workers and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services to the general public while at risk of infection from COVID-19, and deserve to be celebrated as “hometown heroes.”

To show solidarity with elected officials and residents of municipalities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all of whom are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines together in their communities.

To demonstrate a collective resolve that Pennsylvanians will prevail over COVID-19 and work tirelessly to ensure that their businesses and civic life will thrive once again. 

At 7:00 p.m., all Pennsylvanians and houses of worship are encouraged to ring bells for three minutes—one minute for each of the above purposes. 

