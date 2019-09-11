Cefaly Sentenced in Federal Court

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Judith Cefaly of Rice Township, Luzerne County was sentenced on Wednesday to 24 months in federal prison for stealing more than $646,000 from the IRS.

Cefaly worked at Shakti Day Spa in Kingston as the General Manager and treasury and was responsible for submitting Federal, state, local taxes and payments for healthcare benefits from employees’ paychecks. She failed to do so, and officials say she pocketed nearly $1 million dollars from 2011-2017.

Cefaly’s federal sentence will run concurrent to her Luzerne County imprisonment which is a one year sentence for stealing and unlawfully taking, ending in April 2020. From there she will be moved to a federal prison to finish out the federal sentence which ends September 11, 2021.

Cefaly must pay restitution to the IRS for $646,620.