CDC says salmonella outbreak linked to frozen chicken

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Centers for Disease Control is warning people against certain frozen raw chicken products that are breaded, pre-browned, and stuffed.

The products that have been recalled are Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu, Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese, and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu.

If you have any of these recalled products do not eat them, you can either throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.