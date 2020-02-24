Cause of death sought after man dies in police custody

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Authorities are awaiting toxicology results of a North Manheim Township man who died shortly after police say he became combative during an arrest.
The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at a residence on Greenview Road in the township.
Troopers say they were called to the scene for a male reported to be acting erratically.
When they arrived, troopers say 38-year-old Adam Gamrak ran aggressively towards them.
Officials say Gamrak had nothing on but a sock. Troopers say they had to taze him before placing him into custody.
They say Gamrak then became unresponsive and lost consciousness. He later died at a nearby hospital.
Officials say they believe Gamrak was under the influence of a controlled substance.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you the latest details as they become available.