Cause of death sought after man dies in police custody

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Authorities are awaiting toxicology results of a North Manheim Township man who died shortly after police say he became combative during an arrest.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at a residence on Greenview Road in the township.



Troopers say they were called to the scene for a male reported to be acting erratically.



When they arrived, troopers say 38-year-old Adam Gamrak ran aggressively towards them.



Officials say Gamrak had nothing on but a sock. Troopers say they had to taze him before placing him into custody.



They say Gamrak then became unresponsive and lost consciousness. He later died at a nearby hospital.



Officials say they believe Gamrak was under the influence of a controlled substance.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you the latest details as they become available.

