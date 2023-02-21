EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The cause of death is still pending for a woman reported missing in Wilkes-Barre who was later found dead near the Susquehanna River.

The Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn, tells Eyewitness News the cause and manner of death for 37-year-old Amy Gregory is pending further investigation and testing results.

On February 13 state police in Montour County found a body near the Susquehanna River. It was later determined that the body belonged to Gregory, who was six months pregnant at the time.

Investigators had been searching for Gregory since December 22nd when her family reported her missing to Wilkes-Barre police.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update you on the latest when it is released.