CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say the cause of the fire that gutted a well-known tavern Friday is undetermined.

Dozens of firefighters from eleven different departments were sent out to battle the fire at Gin’s Tavern in Clinton Township, Wyoming County.

The massive fire shut down Route 107 in the area for hours while crews handled the fire, troopers say.

State police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Eyewitness News will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.