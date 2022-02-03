Cause of Shamokin rowhome fire remains undetermined

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Shamokin Fire Department is searching for the cause of a fire that took down a five-unit rowhome in Shamkoin on Saturday.

According to the Shamokin Fire Chief Steve Jeffrey, an investigation was conducted on the scene for two hours to attempt to find the cause of the fire.

Investigators say the fire originated on the second floor of one of the residences in the 200 block of South 7th Street.

After the investigation due to the structural collapse during the fire, the extreme amount of damage caused by the fire, the severe ice conditions and the concern for additional collapses, investigators were unable to determine a cause.

Anyone with information regarding how the fire may have started is asked to contact the Shamokin Police Department at 570-648-5708.