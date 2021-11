WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a thief.

In the video, the ‘porch pirate’ is seen walking up on the porch, looking at the package, and simply walking away with it.

The person in the video is wearing darker color sneakers, blue denim jeans, a purple sweatshirt, and a yellow hood.

Anyone who recognizes this person or anything in the video is asked to contact Officer Dan Duffy at 570-208-4118.