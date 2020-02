Video courtesy of Dan Davis.

NESQUEHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment when a train jumped the tracks at a railroad crossing Sunday in Nesquehoning Township, Carbon County.

Dan Davis was filming the Reading and Northern Railroad main line train when it came off the rails tearing up the ground and bending the tracks.

