Caught on Camera: TV stolen from Best Buy in Wilkes-Barre, police say

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they are seeking information about a retail theft involving a stolen TV from Best Buy.

Police say the vehicle in the video is believed to be a Maroon Chrylser or Mazda SUV with the license plate possibly containing “JAN 032” in no specific order.

Officers say anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect who stole the TV is asked to contact police via private message or by phone at 570-208-4635 ext: 326.