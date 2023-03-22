PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston Township restaurant has suffered cosmetic damage after a tractor-trailer backed straight into the business, Monday night.

‘Chef’s Corner’ is an area eatery owned and operated by brothers, Mick and Scott Barnes, located at 320 Route 315, Suite 280, in Pittston Township, Luzenre County.

According to Mick Barnes, around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, he received a notification on his phone from his security camera showing a tractor trailer extremely close to the building. So, Barnes says he clicked the link to watch the camera live and when he did, the truck backed right up into the building.

Courtesy: Chef’s Corner

“I was in shock. I was like I’ve got to get up and go. So, I sped over to the restaurant to see the damage and called the police to make sure the driver didn’t leave the scene,” Barnes explained.

According to Barnes, Pittston Township Police spoke with the driver of the tractor-trailer and the crash was just an accident. Barnes told Eyewitness News, the driver was backing up and just didn’t see the building behind him.

Barnes says there is some cosmetic damage done to the front of the restaurant but luckily there is no damage inside the restaurant either.

“Thankfully there’s no structural damage, no one was hurt and we’re fortunate enough to be fully operational serving our delicious daily features,” Barnes added.

Chef’s Corner is open for business Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the exception of Tuesday when they’re closed. The restaurant is also open Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

