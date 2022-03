DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews have responded to a fully involved structure fire that has broken out in Lackawanna County.

The fire ignited in the 90 block of Lincoln Street in Dickson City. The fire was fully involved as the Dickson City Fire Department arrived just before 10:00 p.m.

The Lackawanna County Comm Center confirmed there is no word on any injuries yet.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information becomes available.