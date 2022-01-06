Caught on camera: Scranton police search for suspect involved in burglary

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into a suspect they say is involved in a burglary.

According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the video.

Officials say the male is wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing burglary investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Spinosi at 570-348-4139. Police also say you can leave a type on their tip line by clicking here.