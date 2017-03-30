Caught on Camera: Brutal Attack During St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Update: Ellistan Craig pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment; aggravated assault charges were dropped. After serving his sentence, Craig was released from prison in December of 2017, and his parole was terminated in May of 2020.

SCARNTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Scranton teenager is accused of sucker-punching a man at the Scranton Saint Patrick’s parade and the attack was caught on camera.

This video was shot on March 11th, 2017. It shows a man running up to Justin Durcan and punching him in the head from the blind side. Durcan immediately falls to the ground.



Scranton police have charged 19-year-old Ellistan Craig with the crime.

The say he was identified after the video was posted on Facebook. There is no word on a motive.

Police say Durcan suffered serious injuries from the blow. He is currently an outpatient at a traumatic brain injury facility.

Craig was arrested on March 29th, 2017 and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

According to court documents, Craig pleaded guilty to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. The charge of aggravated assault was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Court documents show Craig was released from prison in December of 2017 and his parole was terminated in May of 2020.

(Video was provided courtesy of Peter Castelline)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the outcome of Craig’s court proceedings following the event.