Cats rescued from Northumberland County home

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of cats are in protective care after animal welfare agents seized them from horrible conditions in Northumberland County. SPCA officials say the felines suffered at the hands of an organization that’s supposed to protect them.

Baby kittens with guck in their eyes rescued Thursday and Friday from a West Third Street home in Mount Carmel.

“The condition of the cats just tore me up inside,” neighbor Stephanie Howell said.

Howell was walking her dogs as animal welfare agents removed cats and kittens from the self-proclaimed rescue shelter, Faery’s Felines Friday.

“I was disappointed. I was really upset, because I am an animal lover myself,” Howell said.

The SPCA Humane law enforcement removed 50 total from what they say were horrendous living conditions. Many of those cats are dealing with untreated medical conditions.

Eyewitness News spoke to one of the volunteers at the organization. She said it was a good intention that spiraled out of control.

“She loves animals so much that she can’t turn any of them away. So when she’s asked to help one, she takes it so she became overwhelmed,” Faery’s Felines volunteer Lisa Ashbaugh said.

The ‘she’ Ashbaugh is referencing is the co-owner of Faery’s Felines who Ashbaugh declined to identify. Ashbaugh blames the conditions on lack of volunteers and people not spaying and neutering their cats.

Still, neighbors hope the owners face animal cruelty charges for each animal. Ashbaugh hopes there will be some mercy.

“That they understand how she got in the situation she was in and that they give her a break,” Ashbaugh said.

Some cats are still in the house, but the SPCA is expected to make another visit. The cats already rescued are being treated at the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia and will be put up for adoption.

