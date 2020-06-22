Coronavirus

Cats at local SPCA waiting to be adopted as pandemic continues

News

by: Julie Dunphy

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Though Luzerne County is in the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, no visits are allowed in the SPCA.

Adoptions are by appointment only and masks are required inside. Online adoptions are also encouraged.

With the pandemic taking place during kitten season, there are dozens of cats waiting to be adopted. Over 100 cats – double the number since March – are in the facility which is now nearing capacity. Only 8 dogs are housed there.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos