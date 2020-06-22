Cats at local SPCA waiting to be adopted as pandemic continues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Though Luzerne County is in the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, no visits are allowed in the SPCA.

Adoptions are by appointment only and masks are required inside. Online adoptions are also encouraged.





With the pandemic taking place during kitten season, there are dozens of cats waiting to be adopted. Over 100 cats – double the number since March – are in the facility which is now nearing capacity. Only 8 dogs are housed there.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.