SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Catholic Social Services in conjunction with the Weinberg Memorial Food Bank is conducting an emergency food distribution at Nativity Church in South Scranton.

The 640 Hemlock Street location serves as a regular food pantry and will continue to do so during the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be another emergency food distribution event in Carbondale sometime next week.





Stephanie Miller, Program Manager of Community Services for Catholic Community Services tells us, “It’s been pretty busy. We have been going pretty steady here we are expecting to serve 500 to 600 families. We are here to help the community and we just want to put their minds at ease that they’ll have food on the table.”

