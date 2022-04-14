CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization is helping people have a great meal for Easter.

Catholic Social Services held its Easter food distribution at their Carbondale office Thursday afternoon.

They expect to provide meals for around 500 families.

The community turnout was huge with lines of cars wrapped around the building. The food was provided by CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank, Quinn’s Market in Archbald, Schiff’s Marketplace in Scranton as well as donations from the Carbondale Area School District.

Organizers say looking at the numbers they are neck and neck with how things were at the beginning of the pandemic.

“People are really starting to hurt. They’re really starting to hurt, the screws are being turned, inflation’s going out of control. It’s very needed and obviously, people were willing to come out and wait however long we have to wait in order to get some food for Easter,” said Jude Pequigney, Carbondale.

Around 45 volunteers pitched in Thursday as the distribution ran from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.