CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner’s Office released information regarding the investigation into the death of a Catawissa man in Cleveland Township.

On April 30, crews were called to Middle Road near Hollow Road in Cleveland Township for a reported car crash.

According to the Coroner’s Office, at 7:12 a.m., 23-year-old Andrew Shoup was driving down Middle Road when they struck a tree and died.

The release says the cause of death is being ruled accidental in nature and there will be no autopsy performed.

The Locust Township Police Department is investigating the incident.