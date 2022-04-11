CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man suspected of starting a fire that damaged a home in Columbia County has been arrested.

Nathan L. Roeder was taken into custody on Friday by the Catawissa Borough Police Department after an investigation into a fire that broke out in February at a home on Walnut Street.

Nathan Roeder – Picture courtesy of crimewatchpa.com

Officials say the investigation determined that Roeder set his father’s house on fire. They suspect the motive is tied to insurance money.

Nathan is charged with two counts of felony arson, 43 counts of reckless endangerment, and other related charges.

Roeder is currently interred at the Columbia County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing.