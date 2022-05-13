CATAWISSA TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A battle to douse a house fire became a whole lot more Friday night in Columbia County.





Crews were called to the scene in Catawissa Township around 5 p.m. along VFW Home Lane.

Officials told Eyewitness News there were little firefighters could do to save the one-story home. However, it wasn’t just the building that kept crews busy.

Flames spread to a nearby brush.

“We did wind up with a wildfire going up to the mountain. We did do a lot of special calls for tankers and brush trucks in addition,” stated Chief Dale Hendricks, of the Catawissa Fire Department.

No one was home at the time when flames gutted a summer vacation home.