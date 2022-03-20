MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters from a central PA auto dealership.

Troopers say the theft happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday at Aubrey Alexander Toyota on Susquehanna Trail in Union Township.

Police say three catalytic converters, worth $20,596.94 were stolen from three separate pickup trucks. The trucks listed in the report were Toyota, no model specified, manufactured in 2019, 2020 and 2021.