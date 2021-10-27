Catalytic converters thefts reported throughout Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converters in Monroe County, according to a release from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday morning, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office released a statement in conjunction with local police and PSP that they are looking into catalytic converter thefts throughout Monroe County.

Local authorities are investigating thefts from personal vehicles, garages, dealerships, and repair shops.

If you have had a catalytic converter stolen and have not yet reported it, authorizes are asking that you contact Detective Robert Sebastianelli from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office at (570) 517-3816.