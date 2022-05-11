HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who stole a catalytic converter in Hazle Township.

According to State Troopers, they responded to a call for theft of motor vehicle parts at BDS Corp., 724 Cando Expressway, Hazle Township.

PSP said as they arrived on scene, it was determined that between Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, an unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a 2021 Nissan utility vehicle at BDS Corp.

Police say there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact PSP Troop N-Hazleton, at 570-459-3890.