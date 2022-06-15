HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from a Luzerne County resident’s car on May 27 according to police.

Troopers said they investigated a theft of a catalytic converter from the parking lot of 105 Laurel Mall Drive in Hazle Township.

According to officials, an unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a 2001 Jeep Cherokee “Laredo.” The converter was valued at $300.

Investigators said the crime occurred between 9:45 am and 11:00 am.

Hazleton State Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Minscavage at (570)459-3890.